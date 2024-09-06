Frances Tiafoe Rocks New Knicks Jersey Before US Open Semifinals
It takes seven wins to prevail in the US Open. Thus, Frances Tiafoe appears to be turning to the magic of the most famous No. 7 in New York Knicks history as he prepares to embark on a historic showdown at the US Open in Queens.
With his semifinal showdown against Taylor Fritz looming, ESPN cameras caught Tiafoe warming up at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center adorned in a Carmelo Anthony jersey.
Tiafoe, seeking the first Grand Slam title of his career, has found metropolitan magic wearing the jerseys of New York's finest on the hardwood: Jalen Brunson, Sabrina Ionescu, and Breanna Stewart have previously earned the honor while Tiafoe commemorated a prior victory by imitating the three-point celebration of newest Knicks Mikal Bridges.
Donning Anthony's jersey also literally hits home for Tiafoe thanks to their shared Maryland connection: Tiafoe hails from Hyattsville while Anthony formally introduced himself to the national basketball scene through three seasons at Towson Catholic.
Basketball reps have also populated the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium: New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello spent some of the Liberty's late summer vacation in Queens (thanking 2001 US Open champion and fellow Australian coach Rennae Stubbs for "hooking her up"), as did Ionesu herself. Another Knicks, Josh Hart, has been a mainstay, remarking that this year's tournament "is making (him) a tennis fan" on X.
Tiafoe, ranked 20th among participants, previously appeared in Queens' semifinals in 2022. His Friday showdown against Fritz (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) marks the first time two American men hve faced off in the Grand Slam's final four since 2005, when Andre Agassi defeated Robby Ginepri. The victor, set to face either Jake Draper or top-ranked Italian Jannik Sinner, will be the first American to reach the men's final since Andy Roddick in 2009.
