Former Player Gives Theory on Knicks Star
Miller Time offered an intriguing ... if not potentially polarizing theory ... about Jalen Brunson's discounted contract extension with the New York Knicks.
Speaking on the DraftKings Network's web series "Forgotten Seasons," former NBA point guard Andre Miller became the latest basketball mind to comment on Brunson's new deal, which will keep nine figures in the Knicks' pockets thanks to its immediate nature.
There's no doubt that Brunson earned every dollar and hopes to keep the Knicks' current core, one that also features three other Villanova University alumni, together, but Miller's hypothesis may be a bit uncomfortable who fully bought into the point guard's superstar stock.
"There's a reason why he probably did," Miller theorized. "This year, he did a severe peak, and he carried a lot of the load. For his body like that, is that the type of player that he thinks can go do that all the time? Because guess what? That's what people are going to be expecting."
"In his mind, he's probably thinking, you know what, I can't be going out here, doing this all the time. I need my Julius Randle, I need my Mikal Bridges, I need all these guys. I just really hit that, like, I found the zone and I carried it. But you could see how tired and how he felt afterward."
To Miller's point, Brunson carried most the Knicks' load when several major names (i.e. Randle) were forced into extended stays on the injured list. He set career-bests in nearly every major statistical category and was invited to both the All-Star and All-NBA teams for the first time in his professional tenure. Under Brunson's watch, the Knicks won 50 games and earned the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, reaching both plateaus for the first time in over a decade.
Miller, the NBA's assist leader after the 2001-02 season and now the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers' G League affiliate in Grand Rapids, did leave an opening for Brunson to attain modern immortality.
"if he can replicate what he just did this past season," Miller declared. "Then I'm putting him in the megastar category."
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!