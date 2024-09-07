Knicks' Josh Hart Does Good By Fan
New York Knicks star Josh Hart had the sweetest party favor to dish out.
Hart is set to headline the Roommates Show Block Party on Saturday evening in Central Park, as he and fellow Knick/co-host Jalen Brunson will welcome fans to watch a live recording of their lauded web series. Mikal Bridges, Stephon Marbury, and JB Smoove are expected to be the latest guests added to the expansive list of visitors to the de facto dorm that Brunson and Hart share with co-host and entrerpeneur Matt Hillman.
Knicks fans continue to scoop up the final tickets to the event, including college-bound X user "Mill Media," who also doubles as a content creator for Whistle Sports. As she contemplated the purchase of either a Block Party ticket or a textbook for the coming semester, Hart made the decision for her.
"Get the block party ticket," Hart said on X. "I’ll get the textbook…win/win."
A joyous and grateful Mill thanked Hart and labeled herself "blessed to (be) the first recipient of the Josh Hart foundation."
Call it another assist added to Hart's ongoing metropolitan tally, as he averaged a career-best 4.1 with the Knicks last season. His rebounding was even more impressive, as he took over an injury-riddled interior to pull in 8.3 boards a game, setting another personal best.
All the while, Hart has created one of the most popular athlete-hosted podcasts in recent memory with Brunson, one that was welcomed in some high-profile guests including Bridges, Tom Thibodeau, Patrick Ewing, Jay Wright, and the latest, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Hart's enthusiastic, fun-loving approach to the game, which can get deadly serious in a hurry, has won him a whole new legion of fans in New York. Stunts like these and more will only continue to grow that fanbase.
