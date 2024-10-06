Liberty Vanquish Vegas, Earn 2nd Straight WNBA Finals Berth
The New York Liberty beat the house in Sin City.
Behind dominant performances from the headlining trio of Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart, New York punched its ticket to its second consecutive WNBA Finals with a 76-62 victory to close out the semifinal set at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday late afternoon.
Ionescu had 22 points built mostly on a 5-of-8 effort from three-point range while Stewart picked up a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double. Jones likewise sank a trio of triples as the Liberty moves onto its second consecutive Finals and tying an Association record with its sixth overall.
The Liberty will now face the winner of the other semifinal between Connecticut and Minnesota, with Game 1 slated for Thursday night.
