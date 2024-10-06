Knicks' Latest Weapon Resides in Front Office
The New York Knicks' biggest star might play in Madison Square Garden's front office and on its phonelines rather than the hardwood.
As the Knicks wrapped up the Charleston portions of their training camp, a couple of major faces took the time to acknowledge the efforts of Brock Aller, one of the unsung architects behind the current state of Manhattan basketball.
"Brock has been terrific,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said in a report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “It’s been great execution of a plan. It’s five years in the making. It’s accumulating the draft capital, and looking at the opportunities and going step-by-step, and figuring out the things you can do."
"(He) does a great job on his part,” point guard Jalen Brunson said. “We applaud him for it, and we’ve just gotta go out there and do our part on the floor.”
Aller's official title with the Knicks is "vice president, basketball and strategic planning" but Bondy's report says that some of his primary duties include negotiation with agents and representatives. This time around, it's set the Knicks up handsomely both now and later.
New York made two headline deals this offseason, bringing in Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns from Brooklyn and Minnesota respectively. The Knicks also brought back OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson on affordable contract extensions while picking up depth stars like Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet, and T.J. Warren.
Though Bridges still needs a contract extension, major names like Anunoby, Brunson, Towns, and Josh Hart are locked up in New York through 2027-28. Aller did it all while keeping the Knicks below the restrictive second apron.
"You have to look at it in almost three different ways," Thibodeau said, explaining and lauding Aller's prowess in balance. "There’s the basketball standpoint, what does it mean for what’s on the floor? Then there’s the financial impact. Then there’s also the penalty aspect that you have to look at as well. So all three things before you make a decision you have to dig deep on. So they’ve done a great job.”
Bondy's report states that Aller, who has been with the team since 2020, stayed with the Knicks despite getting a front office offer from the Charlotte Hornets. Ironically enough, the Knicks open their preseason proceedings on Sunday evening at Spectrum Center.
