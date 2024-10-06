Karl-Anthony Towns Making Knicks Debut?
The New York Knicks are letting their new Wolf roam in their early fall opener.
The starting lineup for Sunday's preseason game between the Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves (5 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV) features Karl-Anthony Towns in the starting lineup, allowing the newest New Yorker to make his unofficial Manhattan debut. Fellow metropolitan newcomer Mikal Bridges will join him in the opening five with incumbents OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart.
It's been a quick turnaround for Towns, who has been stationed in Manhattan for less than a week after he was traded from Minnesota. The Knicks need to replace two in their opening five, now that Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle were sent to the Midwest in the Towns deal.
Charlotte is set to counter with LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Josh Green, Brandon Miller, and Nick Richards in its own exhibition debut. Mitchell Robinson and rookie Kevin McCullar are the Knicks' inactives while Charlotte is without Cody Martin, Nick Smith, Grant Williams, and Mark Williams.
