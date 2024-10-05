Former Knicks Guard Perfect in Timberwolves Debut
If Donte DiVincenzo is embarking on a revenge tour against the New York Knicks, it's off to a perfect start.
DiVincenzo made his unofficial Minnesota Timberwolves debut on late Friday night, hitting all four of his first tries from the field in a 124-107 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. The scorer of 11 points in 10 minutes paced Minnesota's starters amidst the first day of NBA exhibition action.
DiVincenzo's de facto debut was perhaps the main thing Minnesota had going for it heading into Friday night's showcase, which was staged at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs. The showing comes mere days after he, Julius Randle, and Keita Bates-Diop were sent west in the deal that saw the Knicks acquire former Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.
DiVincenzo was the only former Knick to take the floor for the Wolves (1-0) as both Randle and Bates-Diop (as well as Timberwolves franchise face Anthony Edwards) were held out. Between 11 points (all but two gained on a trio of triples), two rebounds, and an assist, DiVincenzo had a role in 17 of Minnesota's first 28 tallies before he was replaced by Luka Garza with 2:06 left in the opening frame.
After his opening showcase, DiVincenzo watched his new teammates handle business: Josh Minott led the way with 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting while eighth overall pick Rob Dillingham had 21 more.
Minnesota's win spoiled an anticipated debut on the Lakers' side, as LeBron James Jr., better known as "Bronny" came off the bench in Palm Springs. With his father watching in plainclothes (alongside Anthony Davis), the younger James was 1-of-6 from the field over 16 minutes but registered three blocks in defeat.
DiVincenzo and the Timberwolves will face the Philadelphia 76ers in a neutral site game in Des Moines, IA on Oct. 11 before a return to Madison Square Garden for an exhibition with the Knicks awaits two nights later.
