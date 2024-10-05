Knicks Reveal Initial Plan for Preseason Opener
Tom Thibodeau may be willing to let the KAT out of the bag for the New York Knicks' preseason opener.
The Carolina portions of the Knicks' training camp activities are set to wrap on Sunday when team moves from The Citadel in Charles to The Queen City up north, where an exhibition with the Charlotte Hornets awaits (5 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV). Asked about his lineup plan, Thibodeau hinted that some familiar faces ... and other not-so-familiar ... may take the floor at Spectrum Center.
Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Thibodeau said that his "tentative plan is to roll with regular starting lineup for some minutes." That includes incoming center Karl-Anthony Towns, whose metropolitan presence was made official earlier this week, though Thibodeau stressed he would "(have) to consult with (the) medical" team before committing to any action.
While one can glean from Thibodeau's comments that franchise face and newly-minted captain Jalen Brunson will get a little time on Sunday, exactly what a "regular starting lineup" looks like for the modern Knicks is a bit of a question.
The Towns trade alone bid farewell to 109 combined starting appearances between Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle. In fact, of the six leaders in games started last season, four (DiVincenzo, Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein, and RJ Barrett) are no longer with the team. Another regular, Mitchell Robinson, will not play and isn't expected back until early winter.
In any event, there should be significant buzz (pun intended) about the new-look Knicks this preseason. New York has five games on its exhibition slate, including a visit from DiVincenzo, Randle, and Towns' former employers next Sunday night. In addition to Towns, the unofficial New York debuts of Mikal Bridges, Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet, T.J. Warren, and a six-man rookie class headlined by Tyler Kolek potentially await.
