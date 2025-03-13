Liberty Star Undergoes Post-Unrivaled Procedure
New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart took some literal lumps in protecting her investment.
Stewart revealed on Instagram that she underwent a medical procedure following her endeavors in Unrivaled, the domestic 3-on-3 league she co-founded alongside 2024 WNBA Finals foe Napheesa Collier. A report from Alexa Philippou of ESPN stated that Stewart underwent a minor scope on her right meniscus.
Stewart indicated that she will be ready for the Liberty's first postseason championship defense in her accompanying caption.
"Small thing to a giant [finish.]" Stewart said. "Might or might not retire the leg sleeve but definitely getting rid of all that tape, [if you know, you know]. [Shoutout] to the gang getting me through unrivaled and Dr. Weber for getting me [the] right [surgery]. See you in the W."
Stewart repped Mist BC in the debut season of Unrivaled and worked alongside former Liberty teammate Courtney Vandersloot. While the Mist (5-9) missed out on the four-team playoff, Stewart averaged a double-double at 19 points and 11.1 rebounds despite some apparent shortcomings, such as falling in the opening round of the 1-on-1 tournament.
Nevertheless, Stewart is set to return to Brooklyn after guiding the Liberty franchise to its first postseason championship last fall. Stewart has not signed the core designation contract extended to her but there is no danger of her leaving for elsewhere.
The Unrivaled postseason gets underway on Sunday night in Miami (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT/TruTV) with a championship finale staged the night after. The league introduced several in-game innovations such as an untimed fourth quarter (with both sides instead playing to a target score) and an 18-second shot clock.
All Unrivaled participants, which included Stewart's Liberty teammates Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, were also granted an equity stake in the league upon partaking in the debut campaign.
