Liberty Star Breanna Stewart Takes Unrivaled Loss in Stride
New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart wound up on the wrong side of a University of Connecticut/Mist BC civil war on Monday night.
Stewart was one of the top seeds in the 1-on-1 Tournament sanctioned by Unrivaled, the league she co-founded with 2024 WNBA Finals foe Napheesa Collier. Alas for Stewart, she dropped a 12-0 decision to Aliyah Edwards, a fellow former UConn Husky and one of her teammates on Mist BC, which also houses fromer New Yorker Courtney Vandersloot.
Edwards hit a three from the corner to get things rolling and never looked back, bookending her performance with another triple to seal the deal. To her credit, Stewart took things in stride and made it clear that she'll be pulling for Edwards the rest of the way.
"Tough night for me but shoutout to my Mistie Aaliyah Edwards!!!" Stewart said on X. "Keep that thing going and go get that bag."
Stewart and Edwards are two of the many Huskies that have made their mark on professional basketball and are now collaborating in the debut year of Unrivaled. Edwards made Stewart had her due in her postgame interview with Ros Gold-Onwude of TNT Sports.
"All love. Big ups to Stewie because I play against her every day in practice, I look up to her a lot," Edwards said. "She gave me a lot of confidence and advice going into this. It's kind of sad for it be her but it's Misties and it's UConn forever, baby!"
Due to injuries that canceled a matchup between Marina Mabrey and Kate Martin, Edwards has a bye in the second round. Second and third-round action is slated for Tuesday night (7 p.m. ET, TruTV) with the semifinals and finals destined for Friday. The winner will receive a $200,000 prize, something Edwards has her sights firmly focused upon.
"I’m a rookie, so I’m going to need that!” Edwards, fresh off her first WNBA season with the Washington Mystics, said. "“I feel good. I'll just keep doing the things that I have been doing, getting in
the gym, improving each and every day, and being ready for any competition.”
The full 1-on-1 Tournament bracket can be viewed below:
