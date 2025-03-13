Former Star Thanks Knicks After Broadcast Run
There are announcer jinxes, and then there's what Jamal Crawford did to New York Knicks opponents this season.
Crawford's first year of part-time work with MSG Network closed with a (double) bang on Wednesday night, as he was on the mike for the Knicks' thrilling interconference clash with the Portland Trail Blazers. New York Basketball on X noted that the Knicks were a perfect 7-0 when Crawford was on the call.
The three-time Sixth Man of the Year Award winner and five-year Knick (2004-08) served as the color commentator for one of the most entertaining showdowns of the 2024-25 NBA season, which ended with a game-winning triple from Mikal Bridges en route to a 114-113 final in overtime.
Thus closed Crawford's seven-game slate in place of Walt "Clyde" Frazier, who has cut back on lengthy road trips to ensure his longevity on MSG. Crawford acknowledged his brief 2024-25 tenure on X, thanking MSG for allowing him to work games alongside longtime Knicks play-by-play man Mike Breen.
"Thank you MSG, what an honor to work with a GIANT in the game!" Crawford said, calling himself "Forever grateful."
Though the Knicks are placed in one of the exclusive natiional television windows in their next game, Breen will likely be on the call when they face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in the Bay Area (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Crawford is set to take on national duties next season, as both he and fellow former New Yorker Carmelo Anthony are set to be major components of NBC's return to NBA broadcasting. Prior to appearing on MSG's airwaves, Crawford worked with both NBA League Pass and NBA on TNT after a sterling 20-year playing career that saw him establish himself as one of the most reliable depth stars of all-time.
