Liberty Stars Step Away From Unrivaled
Two New York Liberty stars are stepping away from Unrivaled.
The 3-on-3 league co-founded by Liberty star Breanna Stewart announced on Monday that Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton will not appear in the debut push to the playoffs: Ionescu is engaged in prior commitments while Laney-Hamilton is dealing with an undisclosed injury.
The immediate concern from a Liberty perspective, of course, is Laney-Hamilton's status. The fifth-year New Yorker appeared in two games for Laces BC, entering the league as a relief player as the squad dealt with numerous injuries. Of note, Laney-Hamilton put up 23 points, including the winning tallies, in her debut showing on Feb. 17, which saw the Laces take down Ionescu's squad Phantom 75-68.
Laney-Hamilton's run to a WNBA championship was partly marred by a knee injury that ate away at her summer. She returned in time to play a major two-way role in the five-game WNBA Finals series victory over the Minnesota Lynx, notably putting forth a 20-point performance that tied the set at one win apiece.
“The New York Liberty are in communication with Unrivaled, Betnijah, and her team," the Liberty said in a statement from Madeline Kenney of the New York Post. "We are gathering information and determining best next steps with our medical staff. Further updates will be provided when available.”
Ionescu, a last-minute addition to the Unrivaled roster, enjoyed a successful return to the hardwood in Unrivaled after undergoing thumb surgery earlier this offseason. She was the eighth-leading scorer on the Unrivaled front, averaging 18 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists for Phantom BC, which afforded her a reunion with fellow former Oregon Duck Satou Sabally. Ionescu is set to overseas later month, embarking on a showcase tour of Asia with Nike later this month.
Unrivaled is entering the final week of its maiden regular season voyage with action set to resume in Miami on Monday night (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT). Stewart's squad, Mist BC, currently holds the fourth and final playoff spot after a three-game winning streak.
The Liberty opens its first postseason championship defense on May 17 when it welcomes the Las Vegas Aces to Brooklyn.
