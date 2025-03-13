Injured Jalen Brunson Cheers Knicks From Afar
If laughter truly is the best medicine, Jalen Brunson should be back on the floor for the New York Knicks on Saturday in Golden State (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Alas, such a diagnosis works only in fiction but there was no hiding Brunson's virtual jubilation in the wee hours of Thursday morning: the Knicks' injured captain and primary point was one of many who braved a 10 p.m. ET tip-off and a subsequent overtime session to take in New York's interconference thriller with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The tilt fell in Manhattan's favor by a 114-113 final thanks to a game-winning three-pointer from Mikal Bridges, who led all scorers with 33 tallies and drew a "YEAH KALE" from Brunson on X.
Brunson remains stationed in the tri-state area as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury sustained earlier on this West Coast swing, one that is keeping him for at least two weeks. He left no doubt, however, that he was keeping track of the team's progress without him.
For as jubilant as Brunson over Bridges' winner, he couldn't help but get on the case of another lasting teammate: Bridges' heroics were indirectly set up by a Josh Hart turnover, one where he was called for traveling on an inbounds pass with just over seven seconds to go. The rare call, which came with the Knicks up one, allowed Portland to take a brief lead thanks to a successful and-one for Deni Avdija.
Bridges' heroics didn't let Hart off the hook, as Brunson told his "Roommates Show" co-host and "brother" to "know the rules." That likely afforded Brunson a bit of an opportunity at vengeance after Hart joked that the Knicks' defense looked better without its captain following Monday's blowout win over Sacramento.
Time will tell if and when Brunson is ready to rejoin the Knicks for their stretch run as they close in on a playoff spot. The point guard, however, that he's going to have a role in any celebration on the road ahead — whether his teammates like it or not.
