Knicks Draft Profile: Dillon Jones

Dillon Jones is one of the best kept secrets in the 2024 NBA Draft. Is he an option for the New York Knicks?

Jeremy Brener

May 14, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Bronny James (50) participates in drills during the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Weber State point guard Dillon Jones is one of the lesser-known prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft, but he could be a hidden gem for the New York Knicks.

Jones played four years at Weber State, making him one of the most experienced prospects in this year's draft class. His playmaking and scoring could be a welcomed fit for the Knicks.

"At 6-foot-6, Jones is a jumbo guard that did everything for the Wildcats, averaging 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 31 games," Derek Parker of Draft Digest writes. "With New York, he could function as another ball-handler off the bench, supplementing some of what Brunson does when he needs rests."

Jones is looking to be just the second player since Damian Lillard went No. 6 overall in 2012 to be drafted out of Weber State, and it's hard to not see the similarities between the two in terms of offensive acumen.

While he only made 32 percent of his 3-pointers in his collegiate career, there's a lot to like about Jones, and he could fulfill that backup point guard role that Immanuel Quickley vacated when he was traded to the Toronto Raptors back in late December.

