Liberty Get Positive Update on Injured Star
The New York Liberty's Scarlet Knight may be ready to fight another day.
The metropolitan injury report for the first of two games with the Dallas Wings listed Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, a Rutgers alumna, as questionable thanks to a knee injury with tip-off looming on Tuesday night (8 p.m. ET, CBSSN).
Laney-Hamilton's late departure was one of the headlines of Sunday's thrilling WNBA Finals rematch against the Las Vegas Aces, one that saw the Liberty escape with a 75-71 victory despite losing a 20-point lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Laney-Hamilton made apparent knee-to-knee contact with teammate Jonquel Jones during a New York possession and fell to the ground in pain. It was the same knee that underwent a procedure earlier this season, one that kept her out for over a month, though most of that time was taken up by the All-Star Olympic break.
Laney-Hamilton walked gingerly to the New York bench after her fall and retreated to the home team's locker room for the rest of the game. Kayla Thornton took over her spot for the remainder, which saw New York inch a game closer to homecourt advantage throughout the WNBA playoffs.
But Laney-Hamilton's Tuesday designation is undoubtedly a good sign for the Liberty (29-6), who are set to embark upon what they hope is their first ride to a WNBA championship. A report fromMyles Ehrlich of Winsidr states that the Liberty believe that Laney-Hamilton "avoided major injury" following the incident.
One of the longest-tenured New Yorkers, Laney-Hamilton has continued to reaffirm her reputation as one of the top two-way players in the league. Sunday's game was her second back in the starting lineup after getting a few games off the bench to get her legs back.
"She's great, she's got that physicality. She gives us another playmaker, which we want to continue to explore as we move forward," Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello said of Laney-Hamilton's reinsertion into the starting five prior to Sunday's game. "The ball (has been) in her hand a little bit more so she can initiate some of our offense. I think that's good for us. She's another player we can but the ball in on the block."
