Russell Wilson Shows Love to Knicks Fans After Giants Deal
Impressive as he has been since entering the New York Knicks' primary rotation, Tyler Kolek probably has nothing on this metropolitan passing sensation.
While the Knicks couldn't "ride" to a victory on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, they were at least able to host Russell Wilson's first throw in the tri-state area. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion and 10-time Pro Bowler made his way to Madison Square Garden shortly after signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants across the Hudson River.
During a timeout, Wilson was spotlighted on GardenVision, MSG's massive videoboard, allowing Knicks fans to offer a metropolitan welcome. Wilson then autographed a football that he launched into the MSG stands, providing a special artifact for one lucky fan.
Wilson is expected to assist the wayward Giants, who have had just one winning season since 2017. The former Seattle Seahawk/Denver Bronco/Pittsburgh Steeler joins a quarterback room that is also set to feature Heisman Trophy winner and 2015 top draft pick Jameis Winston as well as viral sensation Tommy DeVito.
While Wilson likely won't solve all of the Giants' problems, there's at least some good vibes flowing in East Rutherford: Wilson's aforementioned Super Bowl win came at the Giants' home of MetLife Stadium, as he threw for 206 yards and two scores in a 43-8 win over, ironically enough, Denver. He posted a 95.6 passer rating with 16 touchdowns and five interception in 11 appearances with the Steelers last season.
Despite the packed quarterback room, some still expected the Giants to look into the passing draft class that includes Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and Jaxson Dart. Wilson said he would accept such a challenge with gusto if it were to come to pass.
"If we draft a quarterback, we will make sure that he does everything he can to be ready to go and be prepared with his mentality," Wilson on Wednesday, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. "But for me, it's about the process of winning. I'm focused on winning, what I can do as a quarterback of the New York Giants to help us win and to do everything that we can to lead."
