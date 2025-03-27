Knicks, Liberty Stars Show Up in Yankees' Anthem Video
Stars of the New York Knicks and New Liberty are ready to go out to the ball game.
Both the Knicks and Liberty are idle on Thursday, giving them ample time to take in Major League Baseball's Opening Day festivities. The defending American League champion New York Yankees will get things started in The Bronx against the Milwaukee Brewers (3:05 p.m. ET, ESPN) as part of a full slate of games.
In anticipation of Thursday's first pitch, the Yankees released a new anthem entitled "Yankee, Baby (Stadium Anthem)" penned by local artists Johnny 2 Phones and Hunna G. The music video, released on the pinstriped social media channels shows that New York basketball's male and female stars alike are hyped to get out to Yankee Stadium.
In the video, Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart close shop with co-host Matt Hillman on the "Roommates Show" early so they can get to The Bronx. Brunson and Hart previously threw out the ceremonial first pitch at separate Yankee games last season and the latter is the great nephew of late pinstriped star Elston Howard.
Over in Brooklyn, Breanna Stewart plans a day at the stadium with team mascot Ellie the Elephant, who has traded seafoam for pinstripes. The "Roommates" were apparently debating which basketball positions would best suit the Yankee stars while Stewart reminds a panicked Ellie that the Bombers play in The Bronx, not Brooklyn.
Despite a plethora of injuries putting a bit of a damper on spring training, the Yankees enter this season with plenty of hype after last year's run to the World Series. Joining the fold alongside established stars like Aaron Judge are veteran newcomers like Cody Bellinger, Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt, and Devin Williams.
The Yankees start their season with two three-game sets in The Bronx, facing the Brewers on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday before the Arizona Diamondbacks come in from Tuesday through next Thursday.
