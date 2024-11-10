Liberty Star Brings Championship Back to Oregon
No. 1 was in action but the New York Liberty's No. 20 briefly stole the show on Saturday in Eugene.
Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu took the WNBA championship trophy on a cross-country trip over the weekend, showcasing her latest brand of hardware at the Univerity of Oregon amidst the Ducks' weekend tilt against Maryland.
During a break in action, Ionescu brought out the trophy to the delight of those gathered at Autzen Stadium, who also took in a 39-18 win over the Terrapins. Before that, Ionescu appeared on the Big Ten Network's pregame show, "B1G Tailgate" which took up residence on the Eugene campus.
The Ducks' football program, which took the top spot in the initial 2024 College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, is looking to follow Ionescu's example and capture its own debut championship. Ionescu is married to former Ducks offensive lineman Hronnis Grasu, as the two tied the knot in March.
Before the Liberty embarked upon their title trek, Ionescu made it clear that a piece of the eventual championship would belong to Oregon.
"I feel like if we're going to be able to get it done this year, for me personally, it's all kind of part of the journey," the Liberty point guard said. "I feel like a little piece of me will kind of be given back to the University of Oregon because I wouldn't be here without what that university has meant to me and how it supported me throughout my career, and not being able to get it done that year kind of has hurt, but it's just motivated me to want to feel that again."
During her time in Eugene, Ionescu and several teammates (such as fellow WNBA All-Stat Satou Sabally and current Liberty teammate Nyara Sabally) helped the Ducks' women's basketball program reach unprecedented heights. Ionescu also became the all-time leader in triple-doubles in both the NCAA's men's and women's basketball ledgers.
One last chance at a national championship, however, was denied when COVID-19 restrictions shut down the 2020 NCAA Tournaments. Armed with Ionescu, the Saballys, Ruthy Hebard, and more, the Ducks were widely viewed as the potential top seed on the women's bracket. Ionescu made sure that this latest opportunity wasn't wasted, as she helped guide the Liberty to their first-ever postseason championship.
Oregon football has a chance to continue making Ionescu proud next Saturday when their quest for perfection continues against Wisconsin (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!