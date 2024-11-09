Knicks Duo Comes Through in Blowout Win
It takes two to make this New York Knicks thing go right, and that same two put a win out of sight for the Milwaukee Bucks.
New York played as advertised in a brief return to Madison Square Garden: Karl-Anthony Towns tallied his seventh consecutive double-double and Jalen Brunson fell just short of joining him en route to a 116-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Towns, scorer of 32 points and hauler of 11 rebounds, set the tone for the Knicks, scoring 11 of their first 17 points in a game they never trailed. He wound up scoring 27 in the first half alone and praised fellow metropolitan headliner Jalen Brunson for his assistance in a postgame interiew with MSG Networks' Alan Hahn.
"It's people like Cap," Towns said, shortening Brunson's captain title. "Cap just put me in positions to succeed, our teammates, and has been great. We're just getting more cohesive with each other. It's a testament to the coaching staff, testament to Cap, all of the starters, everyone on this team being professionals and we're all finding a way to find wins for this team."
Brunson has somewhat struggled to retain his near-MVP form that was on display last season, but he put forth one of his livelier efforts of the new year on Friday: the point guard dished out a team-best nine assists, which helped create nearly half of Towns' final output with 14. Brunson began the game cold at 2-of-9 (including 0-of-5 from three-point range) but hit four of final five to help the Knicks (4-4) secure a large lead that summitted at 30.
Brunson admitted that he "[hasn't] been satisfied with his start to the season but he did draw praise from Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post.
"I thought he played a great game," Thibodeau lauded. "He didn’t have a great rhythm shooting the ball, but he did other things: nine assists, no turnovers, create easy baskets, play with a lead. Some nights you might not shoot well, but there’s a lot of other things you can do to help your team win. I felt he did that.”
Brunson and Towns will get a chance to develop more momentum on Sunday late afternoon when they face the Indiana Pacers on the road (5 p.m. ET, MSG).
