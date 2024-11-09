All Knicks

Knicks Falling Short in One Area

The New York Knicks have to improve their depth.

Nov 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) dunks the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter of the Pistons game against the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are a top-heavy team after making three blockbuster trades in the past 12 months.

After acquiring OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks have sacrificed a lot of their depth to ensure that the right pieces are in the starting lineup next to Jalen Brunson.

However, because of these deals, the Knicks are lacking in the second unit.

“It depends on what you define (as) depth. I think their fourth and fifth guys are great, but below that, we’re asking a lot of Deuce McBride right now," NBA analyst Kirk Goldsberry said h/t Posting and Toasting. "Once Mitchell Robinson gets back, I think they’re relatively deep. But I brought this up because you said there’s Boston and OKC, and I think that’s what it is. And when you look at depth, it’s those guys by a long shot.”

The Knicks are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who likely won't go with too deep of a rotation when the playoffs roll around. However, depth is very important throughout the regular season, and as we saw last season, it could be important in the playoffs as well.

If injuries rear its ugly head once again, the Knicks will need competent players to balance things out, but it remains to be seen how New York will go about adding depth for the stretch run.

While adding the likes of Cam Payne, Matt Ryan and Precious Achiuwa will help, it doesn't compare to some of the other Eastern Conference contenders who are seriously battling for a championship.

The Knicks will look to improve their depth and their record in their next matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is set for tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

