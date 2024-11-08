Knicks Insider Slams Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
The New York Knicks were one of the more trigger-happy teams on the trade market this past offseason, acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves in blockbuster deals.
With Towns traded, the league is wondering who the next superstar on the trade block will be, and many seem to think it could be Milwaukee Bucks legend Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo, who turns 30 next month, is off to a slow start this season for the Bucks, who cashed in many of their future assets last year in order to acquire star point guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.
Even though whispers of an Antetokounmpo trade are getting louder, New York Post insider Stefan Bondy doesn't think the Knicks are a potential landing spot for the Greek Freak.
"A source declared the Knicks’ chances of dealing for Antetokounmpo as “very unlikely.” Their offer would get blown away by the competition," Bondy writes. "The Knicks, of course, had stockpiled their young players and draft assets for years before completing three blockbusters between December and September."
Any offer the Knicks would have for Antetokounmpo would likely have to include one, if not two, of the players the team recently traded for within the past year. Therefore, it wouldn't make a whole lot of sense for a deal like that to happen.
If Antetokounmpo were to be traded, the Knicks would hope he would be sent to the Western Conference in order to keep him out of the way during any potential playoff series other than the NBA Finals.
It would take a lot for the Bucks to move on from Antetokounmpo, especially considering how much the Bucks have invested in him and his teammates throughout the last few years.
