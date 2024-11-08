All Knicks

Knicks Insider Slams Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo could be traded, but it likely won't be to the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 7, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the Utah Jazz at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the Utah Jazz at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks were one of the more trigger-happy teams on the trade market this past offseason, acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves in blockbuster deals.

With Towns traded, the league is wondering who the next superstar on the trade block will be, and many seem to think it could be Milwaukee Bucks legend Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, who turns 30 next month, is off to a slow start this season for the Bucks, who cashed in many of their future assets last year in order to acquire star point guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Even though whispers of an Antetokounmpo trade are getting louder, New York Post insider Stefan Bondy doesn't think the Knicks are a potential landing spot for the Greek Freak.

"A source declared the Knicks’ chances of dealing for Antetokounmpo as “very unlikely.” Their offer would get blown away by the competition," Bondy writes. "The Knicks, of course, had stockpiled their young players and draft assets for years before completing three blockbusters between December and September."

Any offer the Knicks would have for Antetokounmpo would likely have to include one, if not two, of the players the team recently traded for within the past year. Therefore, it wouldn't make a whole lot of sense for a deal like that to happen.

If Antetokounmpo were to be traded, the Knicks would hope he would be sent to the Western Conference in order to keep him out of the way during any potential playoff series other than the NBA Finals.

It would take a lot for the Bucks to move on from Antetokounmpo, especially considering how much the Bucks have invested in him and his teammates throughout the last few years.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News