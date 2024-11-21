Liberty's Ionescu Set For Stephen Curry Sequel
Further vengeance may await New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu at the revamped NBA All-Star Game.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that, while the league's annual exhibition showcase is set to undergo a makeover, one of its most popular events from the last edition may be here to stay: Charania's report states that Ionescu and Stephen Curry "are in strong conversations" to stage a sequel to the "Stephen vs. Sabrina" showdown staged last February in Indianapolis.
Charania further reported that the duo might have a little help from their friends this time around, mentioning that the rematch could also include reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark and Curry's longtime Golden State Warriors collaborator Klay Thompson.
Ionescu is fresh off her first WNBA title, helping guide the Liberty to a five-game victory over the Minnesota Lynx last month. That path to glory allowed Ionescu and the Liberty to take revenge on the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinal round after Sin City delayed the metropolitan celebration by a year in the 2023 Finals. Appropriately, Ionescu, viewed by many as the WNBA's three-point queen, sank a game-winning three-pointer to secure a victory in Game 3 of the series in Minnesota.
A rematch at the 2025 All-Star festivities — set to be held in Curry's Chase Center domain in San Francisco — would give Ionescu a further chance at revenge. Her friend Curry emerged with a 29-26 advantage in the anticipated tilt on Feb. 17, part of the All-Star Saturday activities that also saw New York reps Jalen Brunson and Jacob Toppin respectively partake in the 3-Point and Slam Dunk Contests. Both players shot from the NBA's three-point line though each used basketball from their respective leagues.
Per Charania, the All-Star Game itself is set to undergo a makeover, with four teams competing in a tournament-based competition. Curry has reportedly been included in discussion to spice up the All-Star Game, which has faced increased criticism for its non-competitiveness. Last year's main event returned to an Eastern vs. Western Conference format, with the former prevailing by a 211-186 final.
