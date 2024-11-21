Liberty Star Reunites With Teammates in New League
New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart is undergoing the challenge of headlining a new domestic women's basketball league but she's set to get by with a little help from her friends.
Wednesday saw the rosters for Unrivaled, the newest project from Stewart and Napheesa Collier, released and Stewart is set to reunite with several familiar faces on Mist Basketball Club: joining Stewart in the cause is fellow New Yorker Courtney Vandersloot as well as Jewell Loyd, her former collaborater in Seattle.
The three-on-three league is set to get underway in January and will be played in a Miami-based facility.
Rounding out the list for Mist are Dijonai Carrington, Aaliyah Edwards, and Rickea Jackson. The team will be coached by Phil Handy, who has won three NBA championships as an assistant coach, his last coming with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.
Elsewhere in Liberty representation, franchise legend Teresa Weatherspoon will serve as the head coach of Vinyl Basketball Club, featuring 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston and 2024 WNBA All-Star Game MVP Arike Ogunbowale.
For team selections, the league's six coaches distributed the 36 players (34 named players plus two "wildcards" for players yet to be obtained) onto the six teams, with no coach learning his or her assignment until rosters were completed.
View the full rosters below, WNBA team in parenthesis:
Mist Basketball Club
- Dijonai Carrington (Connecticut)
- Aaliyah Edwards (Washington)
- Rickea Jackson (Los Angeles)
- Jewell Loyd (Seattle)
- Breanna Stewart (LIBERTY)
- Courtney Vandersloot (LIBERTY)
Head Coach: Phil Handy
Vinyl Basketball Club
- Aliyah Boston (Indiana)
- Rae Burrell (Los Angeles)
- Jordin Canada (Atlanta)
- Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles)
- Rhyne Howard (Atlanta)
- Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas)
Head Coach: Teresa Weatherspoon
Laces Basketball Club
- Stefanie Dolson (Washington)
- Kate Martin (Las Vegas)
- Kayla McBride (Minnesota)
- Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas)
- Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut)
- Courtney Williams (Minnesota)
Head Coach: Andrew Wade
Lunar Owls Basketball Club
- Shakira Austin (Washington)
- Natasha Cloud (Phoenix)
- Napheesa Collier (Minnesota)
- Skylar Diggins-Smith (Seattle)
- Allisha Gray (Atlanta)
- Wildcard
Head Coach: DJ Sackmann
Phantom Basketball Club
- Brittney Griner (Phoenix)
- Tiffany Hayes (Las Vegas)
- Marina Mabrey (Connecticut)
- Satou Sabally (Dallas)
- Jackie Young (Las Vegas)
- Wildcard
Head Coach: Adam Harrington
Rose Basketball Club
- Kahleah Copper (Phoenix)
- Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas)
- Lexie Hull (Indiana)
- Angel Reese (Chicago)
- Azura Stevens (Los Angeles)
- Brittney Sykes (Washington)
Head Coach: Nola Henry
