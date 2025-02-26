Liberty Coach Sends Diana Taurasi Heartfelt Retirement Message
Mercury is finally in retrograde, as acknowledged by New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello.
Brondello offered a heartfelt tribute on Instagram after Diana Taurasi, commonly accepted as the WNBA's greatest player of all-time, announced her retirement on Tuesday. Eight (2014, 2016-21) of Taurasi's 20 WNBA seasons, all with the Phoenix Mercury, were spent under Brondello's watch in the desert.
"Congratulations on an incredible career Diana, you have earned every accolade," Brondello said. "You should be very proud of all that you have contributed to the game. I wish you and your family all the very best as you start this new chapter of your life! Forever a legend."
Brondello and Taurasi collaborated on a WNBA Finals championship run in 2014, the former's debut season at the Mercury helm. In a showing that is commonly ranked among the greatest WNBA seasons of all-time, Phoenix posted a franchise-best 29-5 record and went 7-1 during the ensuing postseason run, including a three-game sweep of Chicago in the Finals. Taurasi put up a Finals MVP effort in her third and final championship showing, having also won in 2007 and 2009.
Taurasi, 42, retires as the WNBA's all-time leader in points, three-pointers, field goals, and free throws. Brondello acknowledged her impact on the game during the Liberty's run to the 2024 championship this past fall.
"Just how she's able to perform at such a high level for so long, it's amazing," Brondello said in September, shortly after Taurasi and the Mercury's season ended. "It was a privilege for me to coach her. She's the GOAT. It's not just about the scoring there. She's an amazing scorer, but her competitive fire, her spirit, her will to win with her teammates, her leadership [is bigger]. So, if this the end for Diana, she still goes out on her terms and she's still playing great basketball."
Commonly referred to as the "White Mamba," Taurasi faced the Liberty 40 times in her regular season career and averaged 17.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. She did postseason battle with the Liberty twice, winning single-game matchups in the 2016's second round and the opening round in 2021.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!