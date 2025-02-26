Knicks Guard Calls on Veterans to Step Up
The New York Knicks' defense has been a painful watch at times, but a Payne-ful solution was offered on Tuesday.
Knicks reserve Cameron Payne addressed the Knicks' defensive struggles as the team prepared for Wednesday's clash with the Philadelphia 76ers (7 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN). Such issues were on prominent display amidst a tough weekend, which saw the Knicks let up a combined 260 points in losses to Cleveland and Boston.
"It's a thing we have: ELC, early, loud, and continuous," Payne said in video from SNY. "We need to be more louder, be more vocal. We're in an arena, we need to be more loud. The communication part is a trust factor ... Say if I got hit and I know he communicated, I know he's got me."
While the Knicks (37-20) are in the upper half in points allowed per game (No. 14 at just over 113), there's been plenty of discussion about the plummeting defensive rating, which currently places at No. 22 after rounding out the top 10 last year. Plenty of Knick narratives have centered around the fact that such a posting is unbecoming of a Tom Thibodeau-led squad.
Payne, who has been fairly consistent in relief duty for the Knicks, took it upon himself to call for a lack of better communication among the veterans.
Though the Knicks will have to be patient for another crack at Cleveland and Boston, there are major opportunities to make defensive statements against strong competition.
"Trust factor, we should and need to get better at that," Payne said. "That needs to come from me, come from [Jalen Brunson], come from [Karl-Anthony Towns], just got to come from the guys that are older, that have been around, that have seen things. I think we got the layout, we have to see it ... we have to talk more, we have to know what's going on and help our teammates a little bit more."
After hosting a desperate Philadelphia squad, the Knicks face a Memphis Grizzlies group no doubt seeking vengeance for a 37-point loss at Madison Square Garden last month. Following consecutive showdowns against Play-In hopefuls Miami and Golden State, they face a four-game West Coast tour that opens in Los Angeles next Tuesday night.
