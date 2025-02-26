Tom Thibodeau Hints at Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Plan
New York Knicks fans have had enough Mitchell Robinson updates to last them a lifetime by this point, but Tom Thibodeau's latest may be the most revealing one yet.
The long-injured center is inching toward his seventh season debut in Manhattan, which could come as soon as this week. As the Knicks prepared for Wednesday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (7 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN), head coach Thibodeau had an intriguing way to label the lasting staple.
"I think you have to look at it and say, okay, Mitch was projected to be the starting center on the team," Thibodeau said on Tuesday in Tarrytown in video from SNY. "So we've gone 50-something games without our starting center and I think guys have done a really good job stepping in. Could we do better? I always believe we can do better. Mitch is an elite pick-and-roll defender, an elite rim protector, he's an elite offensive rebounder. Those are things that are critical."
The fact that Thibodeau referred to Robinson as "our starting center" should certainly raise some eyebrows: while it doesn't seem likely that the Knicks (37-20) would immediately insert him back into the starting five almost a full calendar year off, one could make a case for his return to usual duties at the five if his impact is truly that great.
With Robinson down, the Knicks picked up Karl-Anthony Towns to fill the starting center's role. Despite some defensive hiccups, Towns has filled the role brilliantly otherwise by averaging career-bests in conventional categories.
But, he is used to working with pure centers, or at least those bestowed traditional interior duties, having collaborated on a Western Conference Finals run with Rudy Gobert in Minnesota last season. Where and when Robinson fits into the Knicks' plans will be one of the most intriguing talking points for the rest of the Knicks' especially if it means moving Josh Hart back to a reserve's role.
One thing's for certain in the Knicks' camp, however: the team is ready to welcome back Robinson, by far the longest-tenured New Yorker at six seasons. Thibodeau said that Robinson was "very active" at Tuesday's practice and Cameron Payne learned of the center's exuberance the hard way, as he was victim of a long-awaited Robinson rejection.
"I think having Mitch back is going to change a lot," Payne said in another video from SNY. "Seeing him out there, man, it's good, man. He blocked my shot today, I was a little sick! ... He was like, no, I'm back."
Clarity on Robinson's debut will likely be offered by the release of the injury report for Wednesday's game. Despite his medical progress, Robinson continues to be a mainstay in the "out" column as the Knicks fully engage in their post-All-Star Game slate.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!