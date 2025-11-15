Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Teaming Up With Paige Bueckers

Karl-Anthony Towns is celebrating his 30th birthday today after an outstanding showing against the Miami Heat. Beyond his on-court brilliance, Towns has recently featured on Diana Taurasi’s new series, "The Link," joining a star-studded lineup including Paige Bueckers, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and more.

What Makes "The Link" the Hottest New Sports Show

"The Link" is an exciting new golf show produced by Whistle Sports. It blends lighthearted celebrity banter with golf swings, offering a fresh look at athletes off the court. Diana Taurasi is the host, bringing together top sports stars to share stories and enjoy friendly competition on the links.

Alongside Towns, Paige, and Taurasi, guests include WNBA legend Sue Bird, NBA stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker, former NFL star Reggie Bush, music duo Sofi Tukker, and NBA great Kevin Garnett.

Paige Bueckers, the UConn basketball standout and the 2025 WNBA No. 1 draft pick, is also seen in the show promo, alongside Towns, marking her arrival on a new platform that celebrates sports culture beyond basketball. The series highlights the softer and lighter side of athletes, showcasing their personalities in a relaxed golf setting.

Karl-Anthony Towns' Birthday Bash With Monster Game Against Miami

While Towns enjoys this off-court spotlight, he’s been a powerhouse on the hardwood for the Knicks. In a recent NBA Cup game against the Miami Heat, Towns scored a remarkable 39 points, including an incredible first half where he tallied 31 points with six three-pointers, leading New York to a 140-132 victory.

This performance was crucial, especially with teammate Jalen Brunson sidelined due to an ankle injury. Towns stepped up beautifully, energizing the Knicks and helping maintain their strong season record.

The whole Knicks team contributed as well, with Landry Shamet scoring a career-high 36 points off the bench and Josh Hart recording a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. The win improves New York’s record to 8-4, signaling a promising season ahead.

Today, the Knicks celebrate not only a thrilling victory but also the birthday of their star big man. Towns’ combination of basketball excellence and his growing presence in sports culture events, such as "The Link," shows why he’s a fan favorite in New York and beyond.

Happy birthday, Karl-Anthony Towns! Here’s to many more great games and exciting moments on and off the court. The Knicks and their fans couldn’t ask for a better gift today.​

