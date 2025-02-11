Knicks G League Coaches Selected for All-Star Weekend
The New York Knicks' All-Star guest list keeps growing.
The NBA G League announced that Westchester Knicks bosses DeSagana Diop and Devan Blair will serve as head coaches for the Up Next Game showcase that will be held at All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, Tubi).
Diop will be coaching Team Swish Cultures while Blair heads up Team Strictly. Like the NBA All-Star Game set to tip off hours after, the Up Next Game will consist of a four team tournament with squads selected by basketball influencers. Diop and Blair will go up against teams led by Mark Tollefson and Alec Vucinich, who have had roles with the hosting Golden State Warriors' G League group in Santa Cruz.
The coaches joins a lengthy list of New York representation at All-Star Weekend: NBA stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns will be partaking in Sunday's main event (8 p.m. ET, TNT) while Westchester rep Moses Brown will be among the talents in the Up Next Game.
Diop is in the midst of his third season at the helm of the Westchester Knicks, guiding the team to wins in the G League Winter Showcase in-season competition on consecutive occasions. Prior to arriving in White Plains, Diop was an NBA assistant in Utah and Houston. Diop was the eighth overall pick in the 2001 draft and played 12 years between Cleveland, Dallas, New Jersey, and Charlotte.
Blair has also been with Westchester for each of the last three seasons and has been Diop's associate head coach for the last two. The two previously collaborated in Houston and Blair is listed as the head coach of Barbados' men's national basketball team.
Currently placing second in the G League's Eastern Conference, Westchester (12-6) has one more scheduled before the All-Star festivities, as they'll take on the New Orleans-affiliated Birmingham Squadron on Wednesday night (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+).
