Former Knicks Star Thanks Kidney Donor
A former New York Knicks star took to Instagram to introduce the world to the man who offered him a vital assist.
Nate Robinson successfully underwent a kidney transplant and made a heartfelt post to donor Shane Cleveland on Saturday. The three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion underwent the procedure at his alma mater of the University of Washington's medical center.
Robinson's photo depicts him and Cleveland smiling in recovery with the assistance of walkers. In prior collegiate endeavors in Seattle, Robinson won first-team All-Pac-10 honors and he was an All-American before the Knicks acquired him on draft night in 2005.
"God bless this man named Shane Cleveland," a grateful Robinson said, describing Cleveland as "one cool dude" and encouraging users to follow his newly-formed profile. "Shane, just wanna let you know we are family now and you’re stuck with me. Y'all ever heard of family at 1st sight [because] that's what we are. Big ups to the University of Washington and all the doctors that took great care of us."
Cleveland appears to at least be a fan of UW, as he and a female companion wear Huskies apparel in his profile picture. He posted the same photo to his own account and labeled Robinson his "new brother."
"You are so deserving Nate, and I am proud to be a part of this with you," Cleveland said to Robinson in a comment section that also includes well wishes from notable names from the professional sports world, such as Jamal Crawford, Allyson Felix, Terrell Owens, Quentin Richardson, CC Sabathia, and Isaiah Thomas, "We both have beautiful families supporting us, and great care at UWMC. Let’s go!"
In Knicks lore, the 5-9 Robinson is perhaps best known for winning the Slam Dunk Contest on a record three occasions. He played five seasons in Manhattan before spending six more between Boston, Oklahoma City, Golden State, Chicago, Denver, the Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans.
