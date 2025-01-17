Knicks Star Questionable For Matchup Against Former Team
Only time will tell if New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns gets the thumbs up to face his former squad.
Towns' right thumb, injured in Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons, has been a talking point throughout their week and it may remove him from a visit from his former squad: after missing Wednesday's win in Philadelphia, Towns is officially listed as questionable for Friday's fracas with the Minnesota Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
The Timberwolves' visit was one of the most anticipated dates on the Knicks' schedule after the two sides engaged in a late offseason deal that sent Towns to Manhattan in exchange for a package headlined by Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle. DiVincenzo has already been ruled out due to a toe injury.
Friday will mark the first regular season meeting at MSG since the deal went down. Towns put up 32 points and 20 rebounds in his own homecoming to Target Center back in December as part of a 133-107 Knicks win. The two sides previously did preseason battle at The Garden in October.
A report from Stefan Bondy and Peter Botte of the New York Post indicated that Towns would be playing with a bone chip in the thumb in question. That, however, isn't what's keeping Towns sidelined: he can play with the chip but swelling has to go down before he takes the floor again.
With Towns down, the Knicks turned to Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims for their brief road trip to Wells Fargo Center. Sims, said to be involved in the Knicks' trade deadline discussions, got the start and pulled in six offensive rebounds while Achiuwa scored 10 points and six boards in relief.
In addition to Towns, mainstays Kevin McCullar and Mitchell Robinson are the only other entrants on the New York injury report, which doesn't feature Jalen Brunson. The point guard and Knicks captain had been a mainstay on the list in the early stages of this new calendar year, especially after leaving Sunday's win over Milwaukee with a shoulder ailment, but appears to have strings attached for the Timberwolves' visit.
