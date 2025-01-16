Knicks Stars Gain Ground in NBA All-Star Vote
The New York Knicks are making another comeback.
The latest returns on fan voting for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game were released on Thursday and both Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns made up a little ground: while each is still respectively stationed in fourth and third in the backcourt and frontcourt categories.
Brunson is within striking distance of third place among Eastern guards, less than 27,000 tallies away from current bronze medalist Damian Lillard (Milwaukee). Towns, on the other hand, is still in the top and is still nearly 400,000 away from runner-up Jayson Tatum (Boston) but he's still one of three Eastern men to break the two million-vote mark. Brunson made up more than half of his deficit behind Lillard, as he was nearly 85,000 away in last week's tallies.
This year's NBA All-Star Game will feature a tournament-twist, as four teams, three of which will be chosen by NBA on TNT personalities will battle for exhibition glory. The format has previously been employed in the National Football League and National Hockey League's respective showcases. The main event will be held on Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors.
Fan voting will account for 50 percent of the determined player pool while the other half will be summoned through a player and media panel.
Since the last tallies, Brunson has taken advantages of brilliant opportunities: he endured a shoulder injury during Sunday's win over Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks but came back to finish off a 44-point masterpiece, his 17th with at least 40 tallies in a Knick uniform (tied with Carmelo Anthony for third-most in franchise history). He later put up 38, including eight in an overtime session, in Wednesday's return to Philadelphia, one that saw the Knicks take down their divisional foes 125-119.
Time will tell if Towns, seemingly well-destined for his fifth All-Star Game invite and first with the Knicks, opts to partake: a report from Stefan Bondy and Peter Botte of the New York Post revealed that Towns endured a bone chip in his thumb. While it's not expected to affect his work drastically, Towns is currently working off a sprained thumb sustained during Monday's loss to Detroit, one that kept him out of the aforementioned to Philadelphia.
LaMelo Ball (Charlotte) and Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland) continued to lead the Eastern backcourt reps. Movement in both Eastern categories was limited, though Evan Mobley (Cleveland) moved from eighth to sixth in the frontcourt vote.
