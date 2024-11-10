Josh Hart Surprises Knicks Fan With Tickets
Josh Hart has hardly missed an opportunity to show how much he hearts New York Knicks fans.
Hart's lurking on social media once again paid off big for a Knicks supporter: X user @BeenHim16 was one of the thousands that took in the Knicks' Friday win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. He appeared to have a good time, a cause no doubt helped by the game's one-sided nature, though some targeted his view up top for jokes.
While @BeenHim16 took the barbs in stride, Hart ensured that the view at his next MSG visit would be no laughing matter.
"People always going to hate," Hart said. "Check ya DMs though I got some tickets for you next home game."
The Knicks' next home game is scheduled for Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls, which will comes after a brief road trip that goes through Indiana on Sunday (5 p.m. ET, MSG) and Philadelphia two nights later.
After getting over his euphoric shock (and unveiling a joke that he'll get to sit courtside before Knicks rival Joel Embiid reached an Eastern Conference Final), @BeenHim16 immediately expressed his gratitude for Hart's gesture, labeling him "the goat" and "Knick for Life."
Hart's larger-than-life personality gets frequent showcases on MSG's hardwood and that certainly extends to social media. He frequently engages in discussion with fans and also comments on his favorite sporting events, such as English Premier League soccer and Washington Commanders football.
This isn't even Hart's first act of kindness on X: back in September, Hart promised to purchase a college student's textbook so she wouldn't miss out on a ticket to the "Block Party" event hosted by his "Roommates Show" podcast co-hosted with Jalen Brunson.
Through eight games, Hart is averaging 13.5 points and 8.9 rebounds. His 73.8 percent success rate from two-point range is currently tops in the NBA.
