Knicks Can't Keep Pace With Indiana Threes
The New York Knicks were in full playoff mode on Sunday evening. Unfortunately for New York, that means something little different when they face the Indiana Pacers.
Indiana picked up where it left off from last postseason, earning a 132-121 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Sunday marked the second meeting between the lasting rivals after the Pacers took a seven-game decision from the Knicks in last spring's Eastern Conference Semifinals.
New York had won the first in blowout fashion back in its home opener on Oct. 25 but the Pacers took their revenge from deep: Indiana (5-5) hit 21 three-pointers, eight alone coming over the final dozen that saw it outscore the Knicks by a 40-27 tally. Held scoreless in the prior Garden party, Tyrese Haliburton put up a 35-point, 14-assist double-double that countered a 33-10 effort from Jalen Brunson.
The Pacers had scored just 83 in Friday's loss to Charlotte but Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner united to shoot 16-of-27 with an extra point on the line. In comparison, the Knicks (4-5) could only muster seven as a team on 25 attempts. This was already the second time this season that the Knicks have allowed a team to sink at least 20 three-pointers.
The Knicks conclude a brief road trip on Tuesday night when NBA Cup group play opens against the Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
