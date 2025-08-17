Analyst Circles Big Knicks Game on Schedule
The New York Knicks are fighting with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference in the upcoming season.
Bleacher Report writer Joseph Zucker listed the Knicks' matchup against the Cavs on Feb. 24 as one of the top 10 games in the upcoming season to watch.
"The Eastern Conference is wide open with the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton recovering from major Achilles injuries," Zucker wrote.
"For now, the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks project to be the two best teams in the East.
"Cleveland had the best record in the conference (64-18), while New York advanced to the conference finals. Neither the Cavs nor the Knicks suffered a personnel loss that points to a clear decline, either.
"Beyond potentially being a postseason preview, going on the road and playing the Cavaliers is an opportunity for New York to show it won't struggle against the East elite any longer with Mike Brown at the helm."
Knicks vs. Cavs Could Be ECF Preview
The Knicks will host the Cavs twice on Oct. 22 for the season opener and Dec. 25 for the team's annual Christmas Day game at Madison Square Garden. However, the game in Cleveland on Feb. 24 could also have a big impact.
The game marks the fourth for each team after the All-Star Game in Los Angeles, so that's when the nitty gritty truly begins in the NBA standings.
With the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers expected to fade into the background following Achilles injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, the Cavs and Knicks are expected to be the top teams in the East for the upcoming season.
The outcome of these three games will determine who wins the tiebreaker between the two teams if there is one. The matchups could also have an impact on the results of the standings themselves.
The Knicks are taking a few weeks off before things get underway for training camp at the end of next month. The Knicks will then travel to Abu Dhabi for a pair of preseason games against the Philadelphia 76ers.
