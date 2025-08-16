Knicks Defender Lands Top 10 in 2K Rating
The New York Knicks' plateful eight, or at least his digital counterpart, is the latest to earn some top 10 praise from the next edition of the "NBA 2K" franchise.
With the release of "NBA 2K26" looming, the franchise's official social media accounts continue to unveil the top 10 players in certain categories. Knicks star OG Anunoby rounds out the top 10 in perimeter defense, posting a rating of 90 to tie with Portland Trail Blazers counterpart Toumani Camara.
Anunoby was originally brought into Manhattan through a trade with division rival Toronto on the penultimate day of 2023, one that sent homegrown franchise faces RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Ontario. He established a sterling defensive reputation up north, notably leading the league in steals per game during his final full season as a Raptor.
Since becoming a Knick, Anunoby has developed a consistent two-way game, notably setting a new career-best at 18 points a game last season. His original skill that drew the Knicks' attention has not faltered as they've embarked on a new era of prosperity, one that includes their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in a quarter-century.
No one on the Knicks faced more shots at least 15 feet away from the basket than Anunoby, who held his opponents to less than 37 percent from the on such tries. That was best on the Knicks with a minimum of six such attempts per game, and he was 11th overall among all postseason competitors (min. 7 attempts allowed) en route to the final four.
Newly-crowned NBA champion Luguentz Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder shared the top spot with Atlanta Hawks standout Dyson Daniels, both of whom stood at 94. Dort's teammates Alex Caruso and Jalen Williams also appeared in the top five alongside Ausar Thompson of the Houston Rockets.
"NBA 2K26" will be released for all major platforms on Sept. 5. Another Oklahoma City rep, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will appear on the standard cover while Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony graces the "Hall of Fame" edition to commemorate his upcoming induction into Springfield.
