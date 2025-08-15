All Knicks

National TV Loves Knicks in 2025-26 NBA Schedule Release

The NBA's national television partners took a keen interest in the New York Knicks' schedule.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Jan 3, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives between New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives between New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Slide over, Seinfeld and back off, Benson: NBC's latest New York City-based offering resides at Madison Square Garden in the form of the New York Knicks.

The NBA's revamped national television slate — which features games on every day of the week — took a keen interest in the Knicks' affairs: Thursday's release of the 2025-26 NBA season schedule revealed that 34 New York games will appear on the networks of Amazon, ESPN, and NBC.

That's tied for the most in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and by far the most among Eastern contenders: only the Boston Celtics (25) and Cleveland Cavaliers (24) have more.

Amazon and NBC are in the fold with incumbents ABC and ESPN, replacing longtime partner TNT. Six years after they had only three nationally-televised showings, it doesn't take too much detective work to see why the Knicks were so valued by the NBA's national partners this year.

New York is view by many premature prognosticators as a favorite in the Eastern Conference following a slew of injuries and cost-cutting transactions after retaining most of the group that made it last year's final four. The Knicks are headlined by All-Star tandem Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns while further personalities linger on the roster in the form of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, and more.

The massive tally features several high-profile slots as the NBA prepares to embark on a massive new TV deal: New York will be part of the first batch of games broadcast on Amazon's streaming service Prime Video, as they'll face the Boston Celtics in rematch of last year's conference semifinal matchup, a six-game New York win.

That comes shortly after the Knicks headline ESPN's first Wednesday doubleheader of the season against the aforementioned Cavaliers, who will also visit Madison Square Garden in the opener of Christmas Day action on ABC. More de facto holiday action on Disney-owned networks awaits on Feb. 8, also on ABC, when the Knicks take on the Celtics in the lead-up to Super Bowl LX.

On NBC, which returns to the Association airwaves after over two decades off, the Knicks will slide into their traditional slot on Martin Luther King Jr. Day when they take on a Dallas Mavericks group featuring top pick Cooper Flagg and former head coaching target Jason Kidd. Less than two weeks later, the Knicks will host the Lakers to open NBC's new "Sunday Night Basketball" package, featuring a series of high-profile games that will pick up where the NFL's "Sunday Night Football" left off.

Locally broadcast Knicks games will continue to air on MSG Network, with lauded duo Mike Breen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier holding the primary mikes once again. Games that will air on both national networks and MSG have yet to be determined. Breen also returns as the lead play-by-play man for ABC/ESPN, while Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony has joined NBC as a studio analyst.

View the Knicks' full national slate by network below:

(All Times ET)

Knicks Cavs
Apr 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks to New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

ABC

  • Thursday, Dec. 25: Cleveland, 12 p.m. (Christmas Day)
  • Saturday, Jan. 24: @ Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 8: @ Boston, 12:30 p.m. (Super Bowl Sunday)
  • Saturday, Feb. 21: Houston, 8:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 1: San Antonio, 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 8: @ LA Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Amazon Prime Video
Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of the Amazon Black Friday logo on stage prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Amazon Prime Video

  • Friday, Oct 24: Boston, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 14: Miami, 7 p.m. (NBA Cup)
  • Friday, Nov. 28: Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. (NBA Cup)
  • Friday, Dec. 19: Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 2: Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 15: @ Golden State, 10 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 6: @ Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 19: Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, March 13: @ Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 9: Boston, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN
Jan 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; A view of the ESPN logo before UFC 270 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

ESPN

  • Wednesday, Oct. 22: Cleveland, 7 p.m. (Opening Night)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 5: Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 12: Orlando, 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 19: @ Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 4: Denver, 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 11: @ Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 4: Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
NBC
Oct 29, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; A microphone held by NBC sportscaster Michele Tafoya before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

NBC

  • Tuesday, Oct. 28: @ Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 2: @ Boston, 8 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 19: Dallas, 5 p.m. (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)
  • Sunday, Feb. 1: LA Lakers, 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 24: @ Cleveland, 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 15: Golden State, 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 29: @ Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 31: @ Houston, 8 p.m.
Knicks Pistons
May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) in the second half during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Peacock

  • Monday, Jan. 5: @ Detroit, 7 p.m.
  • Monday, March 9: @ LA Clippers, 10 p.m.
  • Monday, April 6: @ Atlanta, 7 p.m.

