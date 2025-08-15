National TV Loves Knicks in 2025-26 NBA Schedule Release
Slide over, Seinfeld and back off, Benson: NBC's latest New York City-based offering resides at Madison Square Garden in the form of the New York Knicks.
The NBA's revamped national television slate — which features games on every day of the week — took a keen interest in the Knicks' affairs: Thursday's release of the 2025-26 NBA season schedule revealed that 34 New York games will appear on the networks of Amazon, ESPN, and NBC.
That's tied for the most in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and by far the most among Eastern contenders: only the Boston Celtics (25) and Cleveland Cavaliers (24) have more.
Amazon and NBC are in the fold with incumbents ABC and ESPN, replacing longtime partner TNT. Six years after they had only three nationally-televised showings, it doesn't take too much detective work to see why the Knicks were so valued by the NBA's national partners this year.
New York is view by many premature prognosticators as a favorite in the Eastern Conference following a slew of injuries and cost-cutting transactions after retaining most of the group that made it last year's final four. The Knicks are headlined by All-Star tandem Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns while further personalities linger on the roster in the form of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, and more.
The massive tally features several high-profile slots as the NBA prepares to embark on a massive new TV deal: New York will be part of the first batch of games broadcast on Amazon's streaming service Prime Video, as they'll face the Boston Celtics in rematch of last year's conference semifinal matchup, a six-game New York win.
That comes shortly after the Knicks headline ESPN's first Wednesday doubleheader of the season against the aforementioned Cavaliers, who will also visit Madison Square Garden in the opener of Christmas Day action on ABC. More de facto holiday action on Disney-owned networks awaits on Feb. 8, also on ABC, when the Knicks take on the Celtics in the lead-up to Super Bowl LX.
On NBC, which returns to the Association airwaves after over two decades off, the Knicks will slide into their traditional slot on Martin Luther King Jr. Day when they take on a Dallas Mavericks group featuring top pick Cooper Flagg and former head coaching target Jason Kidd. Less than two weeks later, the Knicks will host the Lakers to open NBC's new "Sunday Night Basketball" package, featuring a series of high-profile games that will pick up where the NFL's "Sunday Night Football" left off.
Locally broadcast Knicks games will continue to air on MSG Network, with lauded duo Mike Breen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier holding the primary mikes once again. Games that will air on both national networks and MSG have yet to be determined. Breen also returns as the lead play-by-play man for ABC/ESPN, while Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony has joined NBC as a studio analyst.
View the Knicks' full national slate by network below:
(All Times ET)
ABC
- Thursday, Dec. 25: Cleveland, 12 p.m. (Christmas Day)
- Saturday, Jan. 24: @ Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 8: @ Boston, 12:30 p.m. (Super Bowl Sunday)
- Saturday, Feb. 21: Houston, 8:30 p.m.
- Sunday, March 1: San Antonio, 1 p.m.
- Sunday, March 8: @ LA Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Amazon Prime Video
- Friday, Oct 24: Boston, 7 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 14: Miami, 7 p.m. (NBA Cup)
- Friday, Nov. 28: Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. (NBA Cup)
- Friday, Dec. 19: Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 2: Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 15: @ Golden State, 10 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 6: @ Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 19: Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 13: @ Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, April 9: Boston, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN
- Wednesday, Oct. 22: Cleveland, 7 p.m. (Opening Night)
- Wednesday, Nov. 5: Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 12: Orlando, 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 19: @ Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 4: Denver, 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 11: @ Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 4: Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
NBC
- Tuesday, Oct. 28: @ Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 2: @ Boston, 8 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 19: Dallas, 5 p.m. (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)
- Sunday, Feb. 1: LA Lakers, 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 24: @ Cleveland, 8 p.m.
- Sunday, March 15: Golden State, 8 p.m.
- Sunday, March 29: @ Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 31: @ Houston, 8 p.m.
Peacock
- Monday, Jan. 5: @ Detroit, 7 p.m.
- Monday, March 9: @ LA Clippers, 10 p.m.
- Monday, April 6: @ Atlanta, 7 p.m.
