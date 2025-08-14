Knicks Newest Players Could Make Immediate Impact
The New York Knicks' offseason has been defined by the Mikal Bridges extension and hiring of new head coach Mike Brown, but other moves have also made an impact.
CBS Sports writer Brad Botkin praised the Knicks for adding Philadelphia 76ers big man Guerschon Yabusele and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in free agency.
"New York has come out of free agency with two quality players in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, both of whom will be significant upgrades to the second units. You know about Clarkson. He's a born scorer. For 20 minutes a night, he can get buckets, taking weight off Jalen Brunson, perhaps, in some lineups but probably more as a second-unit specialist who poses a much bigger threat than Cam Payne," Botkin wrote.
"Yabusele, meanwhile, started 43 games for the Sixers and averaged 11 points per game and 5.6 rebounds. He's a strong defender with size but not a rim protector. Put him out there with Mitchell Robinson and two of New York's wings and you have a serious defensive unit. Also, he can shoot, which alleviates a lot of stress from New York's attack in lineups in which he swaps in for Josh Hart."
The Knicks' primary issue during the end of the regular season and the playoffs was the team's lack of depth. New York had a small rotation with Tom Thibodeau, mostly consisting of just eight people who were run into the ground throughout the regular season.
The Knicks starting lineup with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns was supposed to be one of the best first fives on paper. However, they were underperforming as the season wound down.
Adding Yabusele and Clarkson into the mix gives the Knicks more capable options that can see the floor in a playoff game. Adding Brown as the team's head coach could also make a strong impact as he is more likely to expand his rotation compared to Thibodeau.
All of these moves are keeping the Knicks in the contender conversation, but the hope for the team is that it finds a way to get over the hump.
