Analyst Locks In Two Must-See Knicks Games
The New York Knicks have their schedule for the upcoming season and the team is circling the big dates on the calendar.
CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish is eying two games in December in particular, beginning on Dec. 19 against the Philadelphia 76ers.
"The Sixers hope to stay healthy this season, but it could be a slow start, as Paul George underwent knee surgery this summer. He's expected to be reevaluated before training camp, so we'll see if he actually misses any regular-season games," Wimbish wrote.
"If the Sixers are fully healthy, they'll be a solid threat to the likes of the Knicks and Cavaliers near the top of the East. The Knicks can match up against a healthy Joel Embiid and a Sixers team that has the depth. And don't forget the Knicks made the Eastern Conference finals a season ago. It will be a good litmus test for Philadelphia to see where this team is at early in the season and gauge where they may fall in the pecking order of the East."
After those matchups, the Knicks will host the Miami Heat and visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, both of which are big games in their own right. However, Wimbish has her eyes set on the team's Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, naming it one of the 10 must-see games of the year.
"These may very well be the two best teams in the Eastern Conference this season, and this matchup could be a preview of the conference finals," Wimbish wrote. "It will be a long road to get there from when these two teams first meet, but it will serve as a way for both teams to test the waters against the other in preparation for what could be a two-team battle to the top in a weak Eastern Conference. Merry Christmas!"
The Knicks are drumming up excitement for these games, but the players on the roster will be taking things one at a time until then.
The first matchup for the Knicks comes in about two months' time on Oct. 22 when they host the Cavs at Madison Square Garden for the season opener.
