NBA Giving Knicks No Where to Hide
All eyes are on the New York Knicks as they embark on their 82-game schedule for the upcoming season.
With just over two months away from their season opener on Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Knicks are getting ready for the gauntlet that is to come. CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish highlighted the fact that the Knicks are tied with the most national television games of any team in the league.
"It's been a long time since the Knicks have had this much buzz around them entering a season. Even last year, not many people predicted that they'd get to the conference finals for the first time in 25 years. They enter next season with sky-high expectations and a legitimate shot at getting to the NBA Finals," Wimbish wrote.
The Knicks have 34 national television games along with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who just won the NBA Finals two months ago, the Golden State Warriors, who still have Stephen Curry on the roster and the Los Angeles Lakers, which are home for Luka Doncic and LeBron James, two of the biggest stars in the league.
New York's placement as the top team in the national TV rankings is a sign that the Knicks are a team worth watching in the upcoming season. Sure, the Knicks being in the biggest television market in the country helps, but they haven't always had the top spot on this list.
The Knicks are on television a lot because they belong in the spotlight. They were one of the final three teams in the running for the championship this past season and they have star quality across the board.
With many eyeballs watching them frequently on TV this season, the Knicks cannot afford to slip up.
The Knicks players and coaching staff might not care if a game is on national TV or not and the results on the court matter over anything that's said off of it, but in order to keep the confidence on the team in full bloom, winning games in front of the fans will matter.
