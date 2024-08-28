Analyst Names Knicks Best Offseason Move

All Knicks

The New York Knicks had a dynamic offseason. What was their best move?

Apr 4, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
/ Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks solidified their present and future this offseason by trading for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and signing Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby to long-term extensions.

While all of these moves are important for New York's future, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes inking Brunson to a bargain of a deal is the best offseason move from the Knicks this summer.

"The Brunson extension is more meaningful because it'll keep the New York Knicks leaner as their core gets more expensive. He signed a four-year, $156.5 million deal one summer before becoming eligible to land a five-season, $269.1 million contract New York absolutely would have given him. That is absurd," Favale writes. "Framing this as a three-year discount ahead of a 2028-29 player option doesn't change anything. Brunson is effectively saving the Knicks one Donte DiVincenzo salary per year during this span—additional wiggle room that should allow New York to duck the second apron in each of the next two seasons without having to break up part of its core."

Brunson's contract gives the Knicks flexibility to make adjustments and improvements to the roster down the line, even more than they have already done so far.

The Knicks believe the team that they have currently constructed is capable of making it all the way to the NBA Finals and bringing home a title. However, in the case that they aren't ready this year, they have the means to make some moves next summer to stay in contention and keep the team together.

By signing Brunson to the contract they did, they killed two birds with one stone. They got their franchise player locked in for the rest of the decade and they ensured that they will be in the contender conversation throughout Brunson's entire tenure in New York.

