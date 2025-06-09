Analyst: Knicks Are Interesting Kevin Durant Suitor
The New York Knicks could shake things up in the NBA for a second offseason in a row.
After acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns last offseason, the Knicks could be in line to make another major change this summer.
The Knicks are among the teams linked in a Kevin Durant trade with the Phoenix Suns, and Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox is intrigued by the idea of the future Hall-of-Fame forward returning to the Big Apple.
"One potential suitor is particularly interesting. The New York Knicks managed to make the Eastern Conference Finals but are going to see a bit of a reset this offseason. They've already fired coach Tom Thibodeau and could look to shake up their roster," Knox wrote.
"Parting with Karl-Anthony Towns, who disappointed in the postseason, could easily be part of the plan. And there's a chance that New York may try including him in some sort of deal to acquire Durant."
"[ESPN insider Shams] Charania recently reported that the Knicks made an offer at the trade deadline and that there was "mutual interest" between Durant and New York at the time. Obviously, no trade was completed during the season, but if the Knicks are hoping to go all-in on next season, it's a potential deal that will likely be revisited."
Durant was traded to the Suns in February 2023 after spending three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. When he signed with them in 2019, he was considering the Knicks as a potential destination as well. However, Kyrie Irving was part of the appeal for Durant to join the Nets instead while the Knicks were towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
Now, the fortunes have flipped, and the Knicks are one of the league's top contenders ready to bring Durant on for one final championship run.
