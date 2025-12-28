Three Key Takeaways From Knicks Ugly Win Over Hawks

The New York Knicks grinded out a 128-125 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in a thrilling road matchup that came down to the final seconds. This wasn't a game where the Knicks played perfect basketball. Instead, it was about toughness, discipline, and two superstar performances when it mattered most.

After an intense fourth quarter battle, New York escaped with a crucial win that shows they can win close games against any opponent.

This victory proved something important about the Knicks' championship character. Even without Josh Hart in the lineup due to an ankle injury, the team found a way to execute down the stretch.

The Hawks made it extremely uncomfortable with their three-point shooting and late-game momentum, but New York held firm. Here are three key takeaways from this intense battle in Atlanta.

Karl-Anthony Towns Dominates Paint with Free Throw Execution

Karl-Anthony Towns was unstoppable inside, finishing with 36 points and 16 rebounds while making an incredible 17 of 18 free throws. The Hawks simply couldn't guard him without fouling, and KAT punished Atlanta every time they got physical.

His rebounding control, especially 19 offensive boards as a team, gave the Knicks second chances and extended possessions when they desperately needed them.

The game showed Towns consistently drawing fouls from the opening tip. Whether it was attacking the paint early or positioning himself for offensive rebounds, he dictated the interior throughout the game. His free-throw shooting wasn't luck, it was elite execution.

When close games come down to free throw shooting, KAT's performance is championship-level basketball.

Jalen Brunson's Clutch Gene Seals Tight Victory Against Hawks Defense

Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson dropped 34 points and made the biggest shots when the game was on the line. With 1:17 remaining and the game hanging in the balance, Brunson drained a devastating 26-foot three-pointer that essentially sealed the victory.

His ability to create his own shot and stay calm under pressure is what separates elite point guards from the rest.

The game featured multiple moments where Brunson answered the Hawks' runs with critical buckets. Down the stretch, when Atlanta cut the lead to one possession multiple times, Brunson had the ball and delivered. He finished 15 of 29 from the field and controlled the tempo perfectly. This is the clutch performer the Knicks need for playoff basketball.

Rebounding Battle and Late-Game Defense Win One-Possession Games

This game came down to discipline and execution in crunch time. The Hawks made their final push with Onyeka Okongwu hitting big three-pointers and Nickeil Alexander-Walker providing bench scoring off the bench. But the Knicks locked in defensively when it mattered most. OG Anunoby drew charges, forced turnovers, and made two crucial free throws with under 30 seconds remaining.

The Knicks' ability to win the rebounding battle and control possessions proved decisive. Even though the Hawks shot better from the field overall, New York's extra chances and superior free throw execution sealed the victory. In playoff basketball, these margin-of-victory moments decide championships.

