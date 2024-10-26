Analyst Proposes Wild Knicks, Suns Trade
The New York Knicks lost their season opener in resounding fashion to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics tied an NBA record with 29 three-pointers, and some are already wondering if the Knicks have problems on their hands.
As ridiculous as that sounds considering it's only one game, it's never too early to start concocting ways to potentially better New York's roster.
The Knicks apparently are still looking to make moves even after landing both Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in shocking trades during the offseason, and Colin Keane of The Sporting News has suggested another stunner: Towns to the Phoenix Suns for Devin Booker.
"On the New York side of the deal, acquiring Booker would finally give the Knicks the stud offensive wing they’ve been longing for forever," Keane wrote. "Booker and [Jalen] Brunson would complement each other tremendously, and if Mitchell Robinson and the much-improved Jericho Sims struggle to stay healthy, the Knicks could pick up some big man help for cheap on the free agent market."
Keane adds that Towns and Booker are on similar salaries, so the money would work.
To be honest, this move would make more sense for the Suns than the Knicks. It would actually provide Phoenix with some good balance offensively, as Towns would fit in very well alongside of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
But would New York even consider this?
The Knicks are thin up front as it is with Robinson out until January (at least) and after losing Isaiah Hartenstein to free agency. Trading Towns would leave New York with next to nothing in its frontcourt in terms of viable talent.
Plus, the Knicks literally just landed Towns, and they had been eyeing Towns for years. They aren't going to flip him for Booker.
To be fair, Keane does qualify his statement by saying that New York could consider a trade like this if Towns "is a bad fit," but even still, the chances of this deal happening are slim to none.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!