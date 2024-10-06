Three Reasons Why Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Works
The New York Knicks have shaken up the basketball landscape by trading for Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a future first-round pick.
There's a number of reasons why the trade is a questionable one, but there are also the same amount of reasons why it works.
Here's a look at three reasons why the Knicks made a good trade:
Timeline
The Knicks were facing potential free agency for Randle at the end of the 2024-25 season, and would have risked letting him walk for nothing had this trade not happened.
Now that Randle is off the books, Towns is on, even if it's a pricey deal for four years worth $220 million. That's likely a similar deal that the Knicks would have signed with Randle, but given his recent injury woes, that would have been a big risk for the team to undertake.
Having Towns for that long at one of the most expensive contracts in the NBA is also a risk, but there are slightly fewer red flags.
He Can Play Center
After saying goodbye to Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency this summer, the Knicks hadn't found a surefire solution for their new center. Now, they have just that.
While the Knicks reportedly considered the idea of Randle at center or going with Precious Achiuwa or Jericho Sims, Towns represents a much safer option. He also gives the team the spacing that it needs for Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby in the starting lineup.
Pick and Roll Savant
What made Brunson and Hartenstein so special last season was their work in the pick-and-roll game, and now, they may have even gotten a slight upgrade in that department.
Towns is one of the best pick-and-roll finishers in the league along with Brunson, so when they work their two-man game, either one of them could be the one on the scoring end for the Knicks, making them a dangerous, dynamic duo.
