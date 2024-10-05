Report: Knicks Interested in Another Star Trade
The New York Knicks still aren't completely satisfied with their roster as it stands with just a few weeks until the start of the regular season.
The Knicks made some big moves this offseason, trading for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, they may not be done.
"The New York Knicks have had internal discussions about a potential deal for Marcus Smart per sources familiar with the situation," Knicks insider Kris Purisainen tweeted. "NYK has had rumored interest in Smart before. No deal is imminent but several sources indicated the Knicks are willing to be active on the market."
Smart, 30, played in just 20 games last season for the Memphis Grizzlies in his first season with the team. He struggled with injuries after spending his first nine NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics.
New York has had a transformative summer when it comes to the point guard position. The team signed Jalen Brunson to a long-term extension, added Cameron Payne in free agency and drafted Tyler Kolek in the second round of the draft. The team also has Miles McBride on the roster, and he's about to enter the first year of a three-year extension worth $13 million.
If the Knicks are looking to add Smart, it could very well signal the end of McBride's tenure with the team. The Knicks have reportedly wanted to keep McBride around, so a swap between the two would be a surprise. However, Smart is one of the best defensive point guards in the league, and coach Tom Thibodeau would love to coach him, which is why there is rumored interest from the Knicks.
However, Smart won't come for cheap, so the Knicks better be prepared to pay up if they want to bring in the veteran point guard.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!