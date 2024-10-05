All Knicks

Report: Knicks Interested in Another Star Trade

The New York Knicks could add to their point guard depth.

Jeremy Brener

May 25, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts during the first quarter of game five against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
May 25, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts during the first quarter of game five against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks still aren't completely satisfied with their roster as it stands with just a few weeks until the start of the regular season.

The Knicks made some big moves this offseason, trading for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, they may not be done.

"The New York Knicks have had internal discussions about a potential deal for Marcus Smart per sources familiar with the situation," Knicks insider Kris Purisainen tweeted. "NYK has had rumored interest in Smart before. No deal is imminent but several sources indicated the Knicks are willing to be active on the market."

Smart, 30, played in just 20 games last season for the Memphis Grizzlies in his first season with the team. He struggled with injuries after spending his first nine NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics.

New York has had a transformative summer when it comes to the point guard position. The team signed Jalen Brunson to a long-term extension, added Cameron Payne in free agency and drafted Tyler Kolek in the second round of the draft. The team also has Miles McBride on the roster, and he's about to enter the first year of a three-year extension worth $13 million.

If the Knicks are looking to add Smart, it could very well signal the end of McBride's tenure with the team. The Knicks have reportedly wanted to keep McBride around, so a swap between the two would be a surprise. However, Smart is one of the best defensive point guards in the league, and coach Tom Thibodeau would love to coach him, which is why there is rumored interest from the Knicks.

However, Smart won't come for cheap, so the Knicks better be prepared to pay up if they want to bring in the veteran point guard.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News