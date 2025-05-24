Pascal Siakam, Pacers Doom Knicks to 0-2 Deficit

All Knicks

Unable to stop Pascal Siakam, the New York Knicks are officially in the danger zone after dropping the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals.

May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) in the third quarter during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) in the third quarter during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Knicks fans waited a quarter-century for a return to the Eastern Conference Finals. They'll have to be a little more patient to a home win in the round.

Doomed by dominance from Pascal Siakam, the Knicks dropped a 114-109 decision to the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of national semifinal round. New York thus trails 2-0 in the best-of-seven set as it shifts to Indianapolis.

Siakam scored 39 points on a wayward shooting for Tyrese Haliburton, who nonetheless posted a 14-point, 11-assists double-double. The Pacers improved to 6-1 in road games this season while the Knicks fell to 3-5 under Madison Square Garden's iconic roof.

Knicks captain and point guard Jalen Brunson had a double-double of his own with 36 points and 11 assists but his attempt to lead New York back from a late deficit fell short at the top of the key.

The most attention on the Knicks ledgers will no doubt turn to Karl-Anthony Towns' inactivity, as the All-Star center played a minute less than Mitchell Robinson while putting up 20 points and seven rebounds. Towns, however, was a team-worst minus-20 amidst his strong conventional tallies while Robinson posted nine boards, three blocks, and a plus-six in 29 minutes of relief.

The Knicks will look to get on the board over the holiday weekend, as Game 3 will be staged on Sunday night (8 p.m. ET, TNT).

