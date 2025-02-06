Attorneys General Call to Lift Knicks Blackout
WIth Optimum customers denied access to New York Knicks games, attorneys general from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are calling a timeout.
Per Ariel Zilber of the New York Post, Letitia James (NY), Matthew Platkin (NJ), and William Tong (CT) have each signed a letter to Altice, the parent company of cable brand Optimum, that calls for either the lifting of a blackout of MSG Networks or to reimburse customers still paying for the channels despite their departure from such cable boxes.
“New York sports fans are being put in the penalty box, forced to shell out their hard-earned money for television channels they cannot even watch,” James said per Zilber, recalling a term that should be familiar to fans of the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and New Jersey Devils. “Optimum customers have paid for channels to watch their home sports teams, but their cable company is not offering these channels while charging them anyway.”
Knicks games broadcast on MSG, as well as those of the Devils, Islanders, and Rangers, have not appeared on Optimum in the new year thanks to an ongoing dispute primarily stemming from MSG's placement in the premium or basic tiers of service. With such services denied, viewers have been forced to turn to the Gotham Sports App, a joint venture that streams content from both MSG and YES Network, the television home of the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.
Mike Breen, the lead play-by-play man and longtime voice of the Knicks on MSG, sympathized Optimum customers missing out, especially with New York (34-17) said to be working on its most legitimate championship case in quite some time.
“I just feel awful for them,” Breen told Neil Best of Newsday. “They've waited all this time for a team like this, and now they can't see the games. Growing up, I was a Knicks fan, so I understand the emotions and the roller-coaster ride that comes with being a fan of a team. To have this being a thrilling ride right now and not be able to watch it, I couldn't imagine . . . I'm hoping, clearly, that something gets done and they can get back to watching their favorite team.”
Those affected by the outage catch a little break on Saturday as the Knicks' anticipated bout with Boston will be nationally televised (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!