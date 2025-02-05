Insider Reveals Trade Suitors for Knicks Center
As hours dwindle toward the NBA trade deadline, the end may be nigh for one New York Knicks center.
Since the Knicks have no games before Thursday afternoon's freeze, Jericho Sims may have well played his last game as a New Yorker. If that's the case, insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed a list of teams potentially interested in his services in a Tuesday intel roundup.
"New York Knicks center Jericho Sims has drawn interest on the trade market from teams, including the Lakers, Clippers, and Bucks, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto reported. "The Knicks have a frontcourt logjam in All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, the expected return of Mitchell Robinson should he remain in New York past the deadline, Precious Achiuwa, Sims, and Ariel Hukporti while only $535,301 below the second apron."
SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley has remarked that it's "really likely" the team will send Sims off and the writing appears to be on the wall: the Knicks have already started using rookie Hukporti as a Towns backup now that Achiuwa is starting in place of the injured OG Anunoby while Robinson is reportedly nearing a return from season-long ankle woes.
Sims has played sparingly in the new calendar year, the exceptions coming when he stepped in for an injured Towns. He has played less than three minutes in the last three games, including a total of 21 seconds in the Knicks' victorious back-to-back against Houston and Toronto.
There's secret as to why the Lakers would be interested in Sims' services, as the purple-and-gold's interior depth is depleted thanks to the jaw-dropping deal that swapped Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic. Milwaukee, on the other hand, is seeking depth for longtime starter Brook Lopez, as two-way man Liam Robbins is the only other listed center on their roster.
Time will tell if Sims, a 2021 arrival in the second round of the draft, is still on the Knicks' roster when they return to action for a big game on Saturday against the Boston Celtics at home (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
