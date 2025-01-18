All Knicks

Ben Stiller Celebrates Knicks Fan's Halfcourt Shot

One New York Knicks fan had a big moment of his life with Ben Stiller as a witness.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 31, 2023; New York, New York, USA; American actor and director Ben Stiller (middle) and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (right) sit courtside during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2023; New York, New York, USA; American actor and director Ben Stiller (middle) and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (right) sit courtside during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks games at Madison Square Garden are considered to be a strong hangout spot for some of the top celebrities in the city, especially close to the court and near all of the action.

For non-celebrity patrons, being in Madison Square Garden can be a dream come true, but for one Knicks fan on Friday night in attendance against the Minnesota Timberwolves, just being in the arena was the tip of the iceberg.

The fan was invited to the court to try and hit a halfcourt shot during a timeout to win $25,000, and he hit it with ease.

A rush of emotions came to this fan, so he did what anyone else would naturally do in the situation: hug a stranger. Except that stranger turned out to be world-renowned actor and director Ben Stiller.

Stiller's Knicks fandom is well-documented. His X, formerly known as Twitter, account's profile picture is a Knicks logo and he tends to frequent games near where Spike Lee sits on the court.

Stiller is in the news currently as the second season of his Apple TV+ hit show 'Severance' has just premiered. 'Severance' star Adam Scott, who also starred in NBC's 'Parks and Recreation', was sitting alongside Stiller near the court.

Stiller also has a long line of credits throughout his career in Hollywood, from Zoolander to Dodgeball, the Meet the Parents franchise, Madagascar and more, he has made a name for himself.

But in this one moment, he was a mere fan celebrating another's big moment that he'll remember for the rest of his life.

The Knicks will have the weekend off, but they will be back in action on MLK Day as they take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News