Ben Stiller Celebrates Knicks Fan's Halfcourt Shot
New York Knicks games at Madison Square Garden are considered to be a strong hangout spot for some of the top celebrities in the city, especially close to the court and near all of the action.
For non-celebrity patrons, being in Madison Square Garden can be a dream come true, but for one Knicks fan on Friday night in attendance against the Minnesota Timberwolves, just being in the arena was the tip of the iceberg.
The fan was invited to the court to try and hit a halfcourt shot during a timeout to win $25,000, and he hit it with ease.
A rush of emotions came to this fan, so he did what anyone else would naturally do in the situation: hug a stranger. Except that stranger turned out to be world-renowned actor and director Ben Stiller.
Stiller's Knicks fandom is well-documented. His X, formerly known as Twitter, account's profile picture is a Knicks logo and he tends to frequent games near where Spike Lee sits on the court.
Stiller is in the news currently as the second season of his Apple TV+ hit show 'Severance' has just premiered. 'Severance' star Adam Scott, who also starred in NBC's 'Parks and Recreation', was sitting alongside Stiller near the court.
Stiller also has a long line of credits throughout his career in Hollywood, from Zoolander to Dodgeball, the Meet the Parents franchise, Madagascar and more, he has made a name for himself.
But in this one moment, he was a mere fan celebrating another's big moment that he'll remember for the rest of his life.
The Knicks will have the weekend off, but they will be back in action on MLK Day as they take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.
