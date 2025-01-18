Knicks Rookie Proves to Stars He Can Read
It's been somewhat to get a read on Tyler Kolek but the New York Knicks rookie was more than happy to clear anything up during his appearance on the "Roommates Show" podcast.
Kolek was the latest guest on the applauded web series hosted by Knicks teammates and fellow Big East legends Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. At the tip of the program, Hart afforded Kolek a chance to dispel the hardwood urban legend that he is illiterate by having him read a passage from "The Cosmic Calendar: Using Astrology to Get in Sync with Your Best Life" by Christopher Renstrom.
"For everyone that wanted to know, we're going to have Tyler read just one sentence," Hart said, much to the amusement of Brunson and co-host Matt Hillman. Kolek quipped that he was "more into picture books" ("Not helping his case!" Brunson remarked) but passed Hart's test, pretending to struggle with the word "astrology" as he read.
"We knew he could read," Hillman jokingly said. "We just wanted to give him a platform to show it."
The idea of Kolek being illiterate has been a basketball inside joke stemming from his college days at Marquette. Hart himself brought it up on "Roommates" after the Knicks chose Kolek with the 34th overall pick of last spring's draft.
After passing his literacy test, Kolek detailed the origins of the gag, which stemmed from a showdown between Marquette and Big East foe Providence, which is stationed in Kolek's home state of Rhode Island. Heading into the game Providence fans found an outdated social media post from the Marquette program detailing strong grade point averages from their basketball student-athletes. With the star Kolek's name absent, one Friars fan declared "People forget, Tyler Kolek can't read."
Fans of Marquette's Big East opponents ran with the gag, referencing Kolek's supposed illiteracy when the Golden Eagles came to town. Things reached a fever pitch when a parody account on X joked that Kolek would be suspended for failing his midterm exams, leading to a Marquette compliance officer to publicly acknowledge and shut down the notion.
Kolek himself even referenced it when posting his graduation photos on Instagram, captioning the series "I can read."
As Hillman would note, Kolek, if anything, has done a great job of reading the games presented in front of him. Though he has yet to establish a lasting role in the Knicks' primary rotation, he has gained a cult following among fans for his accomplished collegiate career and willingness to shoot when inserted into the game during one-sided scenarios.
Kolek has also impressed in G League assignments with the Knicks' developmental club in Westchester, notably earning MVP honors when the group won the in-season title in Orlando back in December. He was back in White Plains on Tuesday, falling just short of a triple-double with 15 points and nine assists and rebounds each during a win over the Wisconsin Herd.
